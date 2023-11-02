November 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

1. Karnataka steps up surveillance after detection of Zika virus in a mosquito pool in Chikkaballapura

Zika virus has been detected in Aedes mosquito species — mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus — from Talakayalabetta waterbody in Chikkaballapura district, following which blood samples of people with high fever have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination, officials said on November 2.

The virus was detected after samples from six waterbodies in Chikkaballapura were collected and sent for examination in August last week. Following confirmation of the presence of the virus, an alert was issued in a 5 km radius of the area as a precautionary measure to contain the breeding. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said no person has been tested positive for Zika virus.

2. As airport footfall increases, calls for Bengaluru airport–Majestic suburban rail grow louder

Despite the Centre’s approval for suburban rail project in Bengaluru, K-RIDE — the implementing agency — has not yet issued the tender for KSR Bengaluru–Devanahalli line connecting Kempegowda International Airport. This has caused dissatisfaction among railway activists, who say a strong rail network linking the airport would benefit air passengers and airport workers.

In June 2021, K-RIDE decided to deprioritise the project as the BMRCL had already initiated the tender process for its airport line. Consequently, K-RIDE opted to focus on developing other unconnected routes instead, according to sources in K-RIDE. The airport line of the suburban rail project is called Sampige Line, which has a length of 41.4 km and will have 16 stations.

3. B.S. Yediyurappa requests Amit Shah to withdraw Z-category security

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the Z-category security that has been accorded to him. While the Z-category security to the octogenarian leader was given in the wake of reported threat perception to him, the announcement came days ahead of Mr. Yediyurappa’s scheduled State tour.

The issue has set off speculations within the BJP that there could be threat to Mr. Yediyurappa from radical forces during his State tour or during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign travel. Another section of leaders feel it could be a ploy to monitor his political movements.

4. Commuters rue lack of daily train service in evenings between Mangaluru and Karwar

With no daily train service from Mangaluru towards Karwar/ Madgaon between 3.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., patrons have urged the Railway Ministry to provide at least one service leaving Mangaluru at around 5 p.m. towards Karwar to benefit regular travellers.

A daily service in the evening hours would also encourage the habit of commuting by train, thereby reducing dependence on road transport and immensely contributing to environment conservation, the commuters argue.

5. Doors of historic Hasanamba Temple open as Hasanamba festival begins

The doors of the historic Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were opened around 12 p.m. on November 2, 2023, to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba festival. The temple is opened to devotees only during this time of the year for the festival and thousands are expected to visit the deity. The temple will be closed on November 15.

