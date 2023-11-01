November 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

1. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 | CM Siddaramaiah bats for Kannada to be administrative language across State

Leading the State-wide celebrations of the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava in a colourful event at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on November 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that Kannada should be made the administrative language to take government programmes to the majority of people across the State.

The CM added that he would write to the Centre expressing opposition to conducting of examinations in English and Hindi. He also announced that all government schools will henceforth get free water and electricity.

This Rajyotsava is also special as it marks the 50th anniversary of the State being named “Karnataka” from the earlier “Mysore State.” On this occasion, The Hindu delves into archival material, historical records, anecdotes, and first-person accounts from senior State leaders to trace the journey of Karnataka’s formation and the golden jubilee of its renaming. Read all stories from the ongoing series here.

2. Elusive Bengaluru leopard, captured after three days of frantic search, dies after being shot

The elusive leopard, which had been wandering in AECS Layout and Kudlu Gate near Singasandra area since October 28, succumbed to a gunshot by Forest Department personnel, who were trying to capture it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the officials had cordoned off the area where the leopard was hiding and it ran into a snare laid by them at Bommanahalli Industrial area. However, in the process of the attempted capture, the animal attacked an official and he shot at it in self defence, according to Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) S.S. Lingaraja. The officials then shifted the feline for a medical check-up to the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), where it died while undergoing treatment.

3. Cricket fever in World Cup season gives a boost to hospitality industry in Bengaluru

After over a decade, the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament has come back to India and with a few matches scheduled in Bengaluru, the hospitality business has received a much-needed boost. With many fans, from home and abroad, travelling to the city to watch the matches at the stadium, the occupancy at hotels and patronage at restaurants have gone up by 5%-10% when compared to September.

With many star and deluxe hotels, resorts, clubs and restobars also putting up big screens from afternoon to night during the match hours, there has been an increased inflow in crowds. Themed food and drinks menu, carefully curated to reflect the cricket fandom, have also been successful at attracting more customers.

4. Belagavi police stop Shiv Sena leaders at Karnataka border

Belagavi police stopped several Shiv Sena party workers from entering the district on November 1 morning. The workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observations.

Vijay Devane, Kolhapur district Shiv Sena president and around 30 party workers were stopped at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border from entering Belagavi. They were handed over to the Kolhapur police who were waiting on the other side of the border.