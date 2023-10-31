October 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. Facing flak over moving Bengaluru’s waste to Ramanagara, D.K. Shivakumar asks BBMP to find long-term solution

After the Karnataka government’s plan to find 100-acre land parcels in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagara drew criticism, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has asked the officials of the BBMP and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to come up with long-term solutions for handling waste in the city.

The BBMP has been facing opposition from locals over the presence of waste segregation plants and landfills due to the bad odour that emanates from there. This had prompted Mr. Shivakumar to direct the Deputy Commissioners of the three neighbouring districts to find 100-acre parcels of land. When the news was reported by The Hindu, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised the plan, while even experts raised red flag.

2. IISc announces distinguished alumni awards for 2023, five scientists to be feted

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has selected five outstanding scientists and engineers to receive the distinguished alumni awards for the year 2023. The annual awards recognise exceptional contributions made by IISc alumni to their profession, society and the Institute.

This year’s awardees include ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, D.N. Prahlad, Prof. K.K. Ramakrishnan, Prof. Mrinalini Chatta Rao and Dr. Dheepa Srinivasan. The awardees will be honoured at a ceremony to be held in December 2023.

3. A test of international standards for police drivers in Karnataka

To enhance the proficiency and skills of police personnel, the Police Driving and Maintenance School, Yelahanka has adopted an upgraded training module on a par with international standards and in line with Indian Road Congress norms.

In the new module, police drivers are trained to cover comprehensive aspects including public safety, emergency response such as accidents, crimes in progress and natural disasters. Intensive training in defensive driving, precision driving, off-road driving, driving in rain and other weather conditions will ensure that they can reach the scene promptly, potentially saving lives and minimising damage, the police said.

