HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

October 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
BBMP garbage trucks on the way to the landfill in Mittaganahalli quarry pit, in north Bengaluru.

BBMP garbage trucks on the way to the landfill in Mittaganahalli quarry pit, in north Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Facing flak over moving Bengaluru’s waste to Ramanagara, D.K. Shivakumar asks BBMP to find long-term solution

After the Karnataka government’s plan to find 100-acre land parcels in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagara drew criticism, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has asked the officials of the BBMP and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to come up with long-term solutions for handling waste in the city.

The BBMP has been facing opposition from locals over the presence of waste segregation plants and landfills due to the bad odour that emanates from there. This had prompted Mr. Shivakumar to direct the Deputy Commissioners of the three neighbouring districts to find 100-acre parcels of land. When the news was reported by The Hindu, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised the plan, while even experts raised red flag.

2. IISc announces distinguished alumni awards for 2023, five scientists to be feted

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has selected five outstanding scientists and engineers to receive the distinguished alumni awards for the year 2023. The annual awards recognise exceptional contributions made by IISc alumni to their profession, society and the Institute.

This year’s awardees include ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, D.N. Prahlad, Prof. K.K. Ramakrishnan, Prof. Mrinalini Chatta Rao and Dr. Dheepa Srinivasan. The awardees will be honoured at a ceremony to be held in December 2023.

3. A test of international standards for police drivers in Karnataka

To enhance the proficiency and skills of police personnel, the Police Driving and Maintenance School, Yelahanka has adopted an upgraded training module on a par with international standards and in line with Indian Road Congress norms. 

In the new module, police drivers are trained to cover comprehensive aspects including public safety, emergency response such as accidents, crimes in progress and natural disasters. Intensive training in defensive driving, precision driving, off-road driving, driving in rain and other weather conditions will ensure that they can reach the scene promptly, potentially saving lives and minimising damage, the police said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.