October 30, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

1. Bengaluru ‘kambala’ to have longest track at 155 metres, 116 pairs of buffaloes to run

The first competitive ‘kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26, 2023 will have the longest ‘kare’ (slush track) measuring 155 metre against the normal 145 metre-long tack, according to Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA and president of Bengaluru Kambala Committee.

Owners of 116 pairs of buffaloes have registered for the event and the champion of the competition will get ₹1.50 lakh in cash and two pawan gold. The winning jockey will get a gold medal. The event will showcase the food items and culture of Tulu Nadu — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (in Kerala belt) — with over 250 food stalls.

2. Lokayukta sleuths raid 70 locations across Karnataka related to Disproportionate Assets cases

In a major crackdown, Lokayukta sleuths registered 17 Disproportionate Assets cases against government servants and searched 70 locations across Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru. Several teams of officials carried out the raids in 13 districts and recovered a huge amount of movable and immovable properties. Investigations are to ascertain the amount of disproportionate assets.

3. Buses gutted at coach building garage in Bengaluru due to accidental fire

As many as eight buses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at S.V. Garage, a coach building garage, situated in Veerabhadra Nagar close to NICE road on October 30. Seven fire tenders put out the doused fire after two hours of struggle. Though a short circuit is suspected to have ignited the fire, it spread fast due to storage of engine oil and other inflammable material.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Bengaluru parents worried after school vehicles involved in 7 fatal, 23 non-fatal accidents in 2023

A rise in incidents involving school buses in recent times, including cases of rash driving, have made parents worry about the safety of children travelling by these vehicles. According to the data provided by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), a total of seven fatal accidents and 23 non-fatal accident cases have been booked against school vehicles so far in 2023.

Some parents have pointed out that they often do not know the background of drivers and attenders on school buses. School managements, on the other hand, said that while they follow basic criteria like five years of experience and valid driving license, everyday checks for alcohol consumption is a problem.

5. Union Jal Shakthi Minister slams CM Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation”

Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 30, slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation” pertaining to the Centre’s role in water projects in Karnataka. His statement was in response to an earlier post on X by the CM, who had accused the Centre of not addressing the State’s water issues.

The Minister pointed out that lack of consensus among States had prevented discussion on the Mekedatu project in the Cauvery Water Management Authority and added that the Detailed Project Reports for Kalasa-Bhandura had been approved. However, he remained silent on notifying the Krishna river water dispute tribunal 2 award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT