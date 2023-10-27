October 27, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

1. Karnataka Election Commission publishes draft electoral rolls 2024, highest electors from Bengaluru South

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the State Election Commission on October 27 published the draft electoral rolls with a total electors of 5,33,77,162. This includes 2,68,02,838 male electors, 2,65,69,428 female electors and 4,896 other electors. There are 47,172 service electors. This is in contrast with draft electoral rolls of 2023 which had 5,08,53,845 electors.

The special summary revision of electoral rolls with respect to qualifying date of January 1, 2024 will be on two days each in November and December at respective polling stations. The Election Commission has set December 12 as the last date for filing claims and objections. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024. In Karnataka, the highest electors are in Bengaluru South with 7,06,207 voters while the lowest electors are in Sringeri with 1,66,907 voters.

2. Karnataka Forest Department official arrested for possession of tiger claw, suspended

Karnataka Forest Department officials have arrested Darshan Kumar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer at Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, on charges of possessing tiger claws. The complainants alleged that Darshan Kumar had posted a photo, showing him wearing a tiger claw pendant, on social media platforms. He had removed the photos recently. Mr. Kumar was later suspended.

Meanwhile, a team of forest officials visited the home of Karnataka Minister of Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar to check if Mrinal Hebbalkar, her son, has been wearing tiger claw pendants. The latter handed over the pendant in question to the officers, who have sent it to the forensic science laboratory. Ms. Hebbalkar, however, denied that her son had ever worn a tiger claw, and insisted that it is a plastic pendant.

3. CM Siddaramaiah launches #AnswerMadiModi campaign, accuses Centre of neglecting State

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka in providing drought relief, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the #AnswerMaadiModi campaign on October 27.

“Under the Modi-led BJP Central Government, Karnataka’s aspirations and needs seem constantly overshadowed. Our state has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India’s coffers...Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved. Furthermore, the deafening silence and lack of assistance during times of natural disasters is deeply concerning,” a statement said.

4. We are the real Janata Dal (S), claims Kerala unit of party

The Kerala leadership of the Janata Dal (S) on October 27, claimed that its party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has automatically lost his position as the national president by deciding to join hands with the BJP.

Stating that they were “the real JD(S)“ following the decision by Mr. Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy to partner with the BJP, Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, and Kerala president of the party, said there was no lack of clarity on their position.

