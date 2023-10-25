October 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

1. Cauvery woes: Not just deficit, erratic distribution of rainfall a major concern in Kodagu

It is not just deficit monsoon that is worrying farmers in Kodagu, which is the main catchment area and place of origin of river Cauvery. This hilly district in Karnataka, which accounts for about 36% of India’s coffee production besides the country’s best quality pepper, is concerned over uneven distribution of rainfall.

The planters here fear that erratic distribution during different months of the monsoon this year may result in loss of coffee and pepper crop to the tune of ₹850 crore. The number is a very conservative estimate arrived at by considering 25% loss in coffee yield, accounting for ₹750 crore, and 20% in pepper yield amounting to ₹100 crore. Read the second story in our Drought and Distress series.

2. Actor Darshan, MP Jaggesh under scanner after complaints of possession of wildlife articles

Days after Varthur Santosh, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada reality show, was arrested for allegedly wearing a tiger claw pendant, the Karnataka Forest Department on October 25 said a team of senior officials will be visiting various places to probe if celebrities and others are in possession of wildlife articles.

Following the arrest, social media has been flooded with photos of Kannada film actor Darshan, actor-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh, and JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy purportedly wearing such pendants. This prompted several organisations to officially write to the forest department. Action will be initiated against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 if they are found in possession of such articles, officials said.

3. Forest Department to probe choice of pregnant elephant for Shivamogga Dasara

The Forest Department has decided to hold an inquiry into alleged negligence in taking care of elephants at Sakrebail elephant camp. The decision was taken after Nethravathi, an elephant chosen for the Dasara procession in Shivamogga, gave birth to a baby on October 23, hours before the event.

Nethravathi, aged around 25, had taken part in all rehearsals for three days before giving birth on Vasavi School ground in Shivamogga. Officials shifted both the elephant and her baby to Sakrebail camp for proper care.

4. Mandya MP Sumalatha appointed to IPU panel on countering terrorism

The Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) has appointed Lok Sabha MP representing Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, as a member of the high-level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism. Ms. Sumalatha becomes the first Indian MP to be nominated to this high-level grouping and will be member for a period of five years.

The group seeks to serve as the global focal point for parliamentary activities related to counter terrorism efforts and is composed of members of Parliament from various countries.

