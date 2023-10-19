October 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR by CBI against Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

In a setback to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the High Court of Karnataka on October 19 refused to quash a corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly possessing assets worth ₹74.93 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of registration of the FIR by the CBI. The court said that it cannot interfere at this stage. The case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered by the CBI following the findings of separate investigations conducted by the I-T Department and the ED.

2. C.M. Ibrahim rebellion: JD(S) executive committee dissolved; HDK appointed new ad hoc party president

In a tactful move against C.M. Ibrahim, who raised a banner of revolt against the JD(S)-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on October 19, dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee. He has appointed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as the party’s ad hoc president.

Announcing the appointment, Mr. Deve Gowda said the decision to ally with the BJP was done to strengthen and rejuvenate the party. Earlier this week, Mr. Ibrahim opposed the party’s decision and declared that the JD(S) will not join the BJP-led NDA. He went to the extent of describing his side of the party as the “original” JD(S) and hinted at splitting the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Fire department begins safety audit of rooftop restaurants, cafes in Bengaluru after Koramangala accident

The Fire and Emergency Services Department in Bengaluru has commenced the survey of rooftop restaurants, bars, cafe and other F&B businesses in the city to generate data on how many such establishments are operating without implementing fire safety measures or obtaining NOC. This follows the Mudpipe cafe-cum-hookah bar fire accident at Koramangala on October 18.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the hookah bar was running illegally as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had only given permission for food catering. He said action would be initiated against BBMP officials for their negligence. There has been a sudden increase in fire accidents in the city, with the fire control room receiving about 58 calls this month alone, until October 18. Officials attribute the incidents to negligence.

4. Archaeologist discovers inscription announcing the death of Alupa dynasty king in Mangaluru

Eminent archaeologist T. Murugeshi on October 18, said he along with others, has discovered a rare inscription connected to the Alupa dynasty of the region during a recent archaeological exploration at Someshwara near Mangaluru.

Mr. Murugeshi said the inscription was the first record of the Alupas that announced the death of a king and also mentioned terms related to the Siri cult, such as Siri, Dalya and Chattara (Chatra). He further said the Someshwara inscription is very significant in the study of Tuluva history and culture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT