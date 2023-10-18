October 18, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

1. Fire engulfs Mudpipe cafe in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, employee jumps out of building

An employee of Mudpipe Cafe in the upscale Koramangala area in Bengaluru was rushed to a hospital after he jumped off the roof to escape the massive fire that broke out at the cafe’s premises on October 18. Mudpipe is located on the fourth floor of the building, near Forum Mall.

A fireball-like blast, that engulfed the cafe, was gradually brought under control by seven fire engines that swung into action as soon the fire and emergency services personnel learnt of the incident. An emergency services personnel told The Hindu that the fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen. No casualties have been reported.

2. Families of patients with India’s first cases of two rare diseases struggle for inclusion under national policy

Families of two children from Karnataka diagnosed with the rarest of rare diseases — Infantile Hypophosphatasia and Niemann Pick — are struggling to get these genetic disorders included under the Centre’s National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD). Continuity of the expensive treatment can be ensured only if there is assurance of funding, either through the government or medical insurance, as is the case in other countries, the families say.

Both these children from the State stand out as unique cases. While 16-month-old Sera Nile Fay is India’s only known case of Infantile Hypophosphatasia, 14-year-old Taran is the first Neimann Pick Disease (NPD) patient put on therapy in the country.

3. CM to consider 2% reservation for sportspersons in all government jobs in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to explore the possibility of giving 2% reservation for sportspersons in all government departments in Karnataka. Currently, 3% reservation is being given to sportspersons in police and forest departments.

On October 18, the CM felicitated and presented cash awards to athletes and coaches of Karnataka who won medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

