October 12, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

1. Close to 8,000 people from Karnataka stranded in war-torn Israel

“Emergency sirens are blaring through the night, and we are living in fear,” Prameela Prabhu, 41, a native of Udupi district, told The Hindu over phone. She is among the Indians who are stranded in Israel, which is under attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Ms. Prabhu moved to Israel six years ago to work as a healthcare provider in a hospital in Tel Aviv-Yafo.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority does not have specific data on the number of people stranded in Israel and Palestine. However, sources within the authority indicated that approximately 8,000 individuals from Karnataka — mainly from the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada — who were working in Israel’s health sector are stuck in the conflict-hit region.

2. State to appeal again against CWRC direction to release 3,000 cusecs water to TN

A day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) yet again recommended the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water from Karnataka to neighbouring Tamil Nadu up to October 31, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State will appeal against the CWRC direction once again.

The matter of release of water is expected to soon come up before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which will issue an order based on the recommendation of the CWRC, its assisting body.

3. Former BJP MLA Ramanna Lamani of Shirahatti joins Congress

Former BJP MLA Ramanna S. Lamani joined the Congress at the party office in Bengaluru on October 12. The two-time MLA was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023 from the Shirahatti constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), in Gadag district. The BJP fielded Chandru Lamani and managed to retain the seat.

Former BJP MLAs M.P. Kumaraswamy and Poornima Srinivas are also expected to join the Congress in the next few days. All three former legislators had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the last few days.

4. Sixteenth victim dies in Attibele fire tragedy

A 23-year-old photographer from Bengaluru, identified as Venkatesh, succumbed to burns at St. Johns hospital on October 12, taking the death toll in the Attibele firecracker tragedy to 16.

The deceased, had come to the shop to purchase crackers for his friend’s birthday celebration. Venkatesh was rescued by the fire force personnel and admitted to St John’s hospital along with the manager of the godown, Lokesh, and two others.

