October 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

1. CWRC directs Karnataka to ensure release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN till Oct 31

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has asked Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water daily starting October 16 till October 31, a CWRC statement said on October 10. CWRC during its 88th meeting made crucial decisions regarding water allocation and shortages pertaining to the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka in its presentation expressed its inability to release water to Biligundlu, except for contributions from the uncontrolled catchment. As per the statement, Karnataka presented a concerning report, indicating a substantial 50.891% shortfall in cumulative inflows to its reservoirs up to October 10, 2023. This shortfall was attributed to extreme hydro-meteorological conditions, it added.

2. State clears path for construction near Arkavathy, Kumudvathy rivers in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s decision to implement the 2019 and 2021 decisions of the Karnataka government to reduce the buffer zones of Arkavathy and Kumudvathy rivers from 1,000 metres to 500 metres has drawn criticism from conservationists and the opposition. The government said it had decided to implement these past decisions in order to regulate illegal construction.

The Opposition has demanded an immediate rollback of the move, as it would spell the death knell for Thippagondanahalli reservoir, which has been rejuvenated and to which 1.5 tmcft of water is expected to be diverted from Yettinahole project and drinking water supplied to Bengaluru.

3. Priest, his sister booked for humiliating minor Dalit girl in Ramanagara district

The Ijoor police are on the lookout for a priest and his sister for allegedly humiliating and abusing a 13-year-old girl from the Schedule Caste when she went to fetch drinking water from a public tap situated in the premises of Maramma temple in Channamanahalli village of Ramanagara district.

The accused, Kumar Kenchappa, and his sister Yashodha, allegedly objected to the girl entering the temple premises and claimed that she had desecrated the place. They abused her with a racist slur and warned her to stay away from the temple before snatching and throwing the pot she was carrying, said the police.

4. New BMTC feeder bus services connect Outer Ring Road to K.R. Pura metro station

With the entire Purple Line of Namma Metro now operational, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated BMTC feeder bus services from K.R. Pura metro station to Central Silk Board, catering to commuters in the tech corridor of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, on October 11.

BMTC has launched feeder services on two routes — the first route runs from K.R. Pura to Central Silk Board while the second is a circular service from-and-to K.R. Pura metro station via Marathahalli, Kundalahalli, ITPL, and Garudacharpalya.

5. Bengalureans lost ₹470 crore in cyber crimes in 2023

Bengaluru recorded 12,615 cyber crime cases with a total loss of ₹470.05 crores till September-end 2023. Of this, city police managed to recover ₹28.4 crore and froze ₹201.8 crore in various bank accounts. The police managed to return ₹27.6 crore to the rightful owners and are waiting for consent from courts to return the rest of the money, a police officer said.