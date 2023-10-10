October 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

1. Karnataka bans firecrackers during processions, festivals, marriages; allows only green crackers as per SC order

Following the death of 14 people in a firecracker accident at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru last week, the Karnataka government on October 10 announced a slew of safety measures, including a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during political processions, festivals, religious processions and marriages.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who along with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, held a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced that as per the Supreme Court order only green crackers should be sold and used. The government has also decided to review and renew all existing licenses every year to ensure that they are compliant with the law and the Supreme Court order.

2. 40 persons stranded on waterlogged road for over 3 hours following overnight rains in Bengaluru

Traffic and fire personnel rescued at least 40 commuters who were stranded for more than three hours in the intervening night of October 9-10 at Kariyammana Agrahara in Bellandur Kodi as heavy rains pounded Bengaluru. Many commuters travelling on the stretch underwent a horrendous experience, unable to even wade through waist deep water and having to wait for hours before they were moved to a safer place on tractors.

After a month-long dry spell, Bengaluru has been receiving moderate to heavy downpour starting October 8 evening. Citizens were inconvenienced as several roads and a few houses were inundated. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears to have done little to avoid flooding.

3. Bescom helpline receives 17k complaints as evening showers disrupt power supply in Bengaluru

On October 9 evening, as Bengaluru witnessed a heavy downpour, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company helpline saw an uptick of around 5,000 calls with electricity-related complaints. A senior official said the helpline received a total of 17,449 complaints.

Even as Bescom maintains that its infrastructure is strong to weather the rains, power disruption has become a regular feature during the rainy season. In BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, Marathahalli, Vijayanagar, Yelahanka and Jayanagar, power disruptions began in the night and extended well into the next morning.

4. Dasara air show in Mysuru on October 23

A 45-minute Dasara Air Show has been planned in Mysuru on October 23, and will be held at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap. No passes will be required to watch the show.

An Indian Air Force team from Coimbatore will be performing the Dasara air show. Heli rides and paragliding programmes are also being planned.