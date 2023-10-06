October 06, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. Karnataka government ordered to re-calculate minimum wages based on SC guidelines

In what is being perceived as a victory for nearly 1.7 crore workers in unorganised sector across Karnataka, the State government has been directed by the Karnataka High Court to re-calculate the minimum wages that had been fixed in 2022. The government has been asked to follow the guidelines fixed by the Supreme Court in its landmark judgement in 1992 while doing so.

The State Government had not undertaken a ground survey to assess the present-day prices of essential commodities, but arbitrarily enhanced wages between 5% and 10% for 34 scheduled employments. There are 105 scheduled employments in the State that are under the Minimum Wages Act, and the minimum wages are revised every five years as per the statutory requirement.

2. BBMP fails to implement rules which ban feeding stray dogs in areas frequented by children, senior citizens

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, 2023, formulated by the Animal Welfare Board of India. As a result, uncontrolled feeding in the city continues unabated. The Karnataka High Court on October 5 expressed concerns over this activity and asked the State government about the implementation of the Board’s guidelines.

The ABC rules restrict people from feeding stray dogs in areas/streets which are frequented by children and senior citizens. The rules also state that caregivers or those who wish to feed the animals have to find a designated spot after discussing with local residents while keeping in mind the territory of dogs.

3. Saalumarada Thimmakka undergoes angioplasty; remains critical in ICU

Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka underwent an angioplasty on October 5, after she suffered a heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 112-year-old environmentalist was admitted to Apollo Speciality Hospital on October 3 for severe exacerbation of bronchial asthma. While in hospital, she developed severe chest pain and suffered a heart attack.

Govindaiah Yateesh, unit head of the hospital, told The Hindu that although her vital parameters are holding on, she remains critical and will be monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) over the next 48 hours.

4. Belagavi farmer tries to consume pesticide in front of Central drought assessment team

Police rescued a 60-year-old farmer who tried to drink pesticide in the presence of the inter-ministerial central team which had come to inspect drought situation, in Ichal village in Belagavi district. Appa Saheb Lakkundi said that all crops on his 40-acre plot were destroyed and he had no other option left but to end his life.

5. KSRTC to induct 40 new non-AC, sleeper buses named ‘Pallakki’

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on October 7 will launch 40 non A/C sleeper buses and 100 new Sarige variants to strengthen its fleet. The sleeper bus, named as ‘Pallakki’, will ply inter-city and long distance routes.

After Karnataka government launched the Shakti scheme, the KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and the KKRTC planned to procure 1,894 new buses this year. Currently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh km per day.

