1. Central team begins drought assessment in Karnataka

A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) has begun its four-day visit of 13 drought-hit districts of Karnataka from October 5 to assess the situation. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has called it a situation of “green drought” in some parts, where even greenery which is visible owing to intermittent rainfall is of little use.

The State government has urged the team to understand the impact of this year’s 28% rainfall deficit on agriculture rather than arriving at a conclusion looking at the standing crops. While the State is expecting a compensation of around ₹4,860 crore from the Centre, it has estimated the losses in agriculture to be ₹30,432 crore.

2. State files petition before CWMA seeking review order on releasing 3,000 cusecs Cauvery water to TN

Karnataka has filed a petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) seeking a review of its recent order on the release of Cauvery water. The CWMA, on September 29, had asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu till October 15, though the State government categorically stated that there is not enough storage in its reservoirs.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government has been making all preparations to go ahead with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the river Cauvery in Kanakapura, which the government has been maintaining is the only solution to resolve the inter-state water dispute during distress years. Tamil Nadu is opposed to this project claiming it to be detrimental to its interest and that of its farmers.

3. Health experts seek ban on firecrackers across all festivals, occasions

The Karnataka-based Edward and Cynthia Institute of Public Health — a unit of CHD Group — has urged Karnataka government and the High Court to ban firecrackers in the State across all festivals, occasions or celebrations as climate change is posing a grave threat to human life and planetary health.

Authors of the paper “India must ban firecrackers in the year of the G-20 Presidency and build a landmark contribution to climate action and COP28”, suggested the government to take urgent action and regulate timing with silent hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for all 365 days. They also urged the government to raise a 300% increase in tax on firecrackers.

4. ED searches properties of Karnataka Congress leader Manjunath Gowda

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate are said to have conducted searches in the properties belonging to R.M. Manjunath Gowda, Congress leader and president of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank. The officers are searching his houses in Thirthahalli and Shivamogga. Policemen have been deployed at the properties.

