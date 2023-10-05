HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated by Nalme Nachiyar.

October 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to check drought situation in Karnataka meets with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and officials before it begins a four-day visit of 13 drought-hit districts in the State, on October 5, 2023. 

A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to check drought situation in Karnataka meets with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and officials before it begins a four-day visit of 13 drought-hit districts in the State, on October 5, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Central team begins drought assessment in Karnataka

A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) has begun its four-day visit of 13 drought-hit districts of Karnataka from October 5 to assess the situation. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has called it a situation of “green drought” in some parts, where even greenery which is visible owing to intermittent rainfall is of little use. 

The State government has urged the team to understand the impact of this year’s 28% rainfall deficit on agriculture rather than arriving at a conclusion looking at the standing crops. While the State is expecting a compensation of around ₹4,860 crore from the Centre, it has estimated the losses in agriculture to be ₹30,432 crore.

2. State files petition before CWMA seeking review order on releasing 3,000 cusecs Cauvery water to TN

Karnataka has filed a petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) seeking a review of its recent order on the release of Cauvery water. The CWMA, on September 29, had asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu till October 15, though the State government categorically stated that there is not enough storage in its reservoirs.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government has been making all preparations to go ahead with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the river Cauvery in Kanakapura, which the government has been maintaining is the only solution to resolve the inter-state water dispute during distress years. Tamil Nadu is opposed to this project claiming it to be detrimental to its interest and that of its farmers.

3. Health experts seek ban on firecrackers across all festivals, occasions

The Karnataka-based Edward and Cynthia Institute of Public Health — a unit of CHD Group — has urged Karnataka government and the High Court to ban firecrackers in the State across all festivals, occasions or celebrations as climate change is posing a grave threat to human life and planetary health.

Authors of the paper “India must ban firecrackers in the year of the G-20 Presidency and build a landmark contribution to climate action and COP28”, suggested the government to take urgent action and regulate timing with silent hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for all 365 days. They also urged the government to raise a 300% increase in tax on firecrackers.

4. ED searches properties of Karnataka Congress leader Manjunath Gowda

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate are said to have conducted searches in the properties belonging to R.M. Manjunath Gowda, Congress leader and president of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank. The officers are searching his houses in Thirthahalli and Shivamogga. Policemen have been deployed at the properties.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.