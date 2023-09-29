September 29, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

1. WATCH | Karnataka bandh disrupts normal life in parts of the State, police detain protestors

People in most parts of Karnataka woke up to a day of disrupted services on Friday, September 29, as Kannada and farmer groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh over the inter-state Cauvery river water dispute.

In Bengaluru, Freedom Park turned into the epicentre of all Cauvery related protests. Scores of Kannada activists, who began their protests across the city were detained by the police and dropped off at Freedom Park. Another group of activists blocked Hosur Road and marched towards the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu inter-State border. However, police personnel detained them when they attempted to stage a sit-in.

Great inconvenience was caused to people travelling from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, as the police stopped and turned back vehicles and buses bearing Tamil Nadu registration plates. Commuters had to walk 2 km to catch a connecting bus or employ the services of autos.

Autorickshaws and cabs in the capital city of Bengaluru were not in usual numbers but the Namma Metro ran without any disruptions. The KSRTC stated that only 3,385 out of 5,268 buses (64.26%) were operational in the state till 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the BMTC managed to run 3,587 scheduled buses out of the planned 5,602 for Friday. Read all the updates related to the bandh here.

2. Vatal Nagaraj condemns State government’s use of brute force to stifle protest over Cauvery row

Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Okkuta — which had called for Karnataka Bandh — displayed a unique way to register his protest. He left home on September 29 morning wearing a burqa with an empty plastic water pot on his head. He said the black colour of the burqa signified protest and the empty water pot signified women’s struggle for drinking water in the ongoing Cauvery struggle.

Anticipating a rally by members of the Okkuta, over 500 police personnel were deployed at Town Hall. Mr. Nagaraj, who was later detained at Town Hall even before he could take out his march towards Freedom Park, came down heavily against the State government for using police force to prevent detain protestors.

3. Karnataka bandh | Dakshina Kannada, Udupi remain unaffected; Tourism hit in Mysuru, Srirangapatna

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remained unaffected by the Karnataka bandh call. Educational institutions, shops and business establishments also remained open. All the 340 private city bus services to areas in Mangaluru and outskirts were also operational.

However, in Mysuru and surrounding districts, schools and educational institutions declared a “holiday” while KSRTC withdrew services. In view of the bandh, many tourists also cancelled or postponed their trips to Mysuru and there were mass cancellations of hotel accommodation. Tourism is one of the main economic drivers of the region as Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are replete with places of historical interest and scenic beauty.

4. Forty-four flights cancelled to and from Kempegowda International Airport

Forty four fights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were cancelled on Friday. BIAL officials said that 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights were cancelled by airlines, citing operational reasons.

However, sources said that the poor load factor due to bandh could have led to the cancellation. A group of protesters belonging to Kannada organisations tried to enter Terminal-1 and were detained by the police.

5. Ganeshotsav in Hubballi | Fire mishap averted at grand immersion procession

The eleven day public celebration of Ganesh festival in Hubballi concluded on a grand and colourful note late Thursday night, with the immersion processions of larger Ganesh idols stretching into wee hours of Friday. At the immersion procession of the 25 feet-tall ‘Hubballi Ka Maharaja’, a fire mishap was averted thanks to quick action.

As the devotees burst a large number of crackers, a few sparks fell on the fabric covering the idol which caught fire, causing anxiety among the onlookers. Volunteers soon rushed in, using a fire extinguisher and also pouring water from drinking water cans to douse the fire.

