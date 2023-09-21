September 21, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

1. Farmers in Karnataka protest after SC refuses to stay CWMA order on releasing water to Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Mandya, which is the Cauvery heartland, resorted to a flash protest and staged a demonstration in the town and other parts of the district on September 21 soon after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 27. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and others met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to seek the Centre’s intervention in the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to intervene either in favour of Karnataka or Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water dispute. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said the various factors, including water distress in the Cauvery basin, considered by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) while fixing the daily water flow were neither “extraneous” nor “irrelevant”.

2. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy leaves for Delhi for talks about alliance with BJP leadership

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy left for New Delhi on September 21 to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda to discuss the alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required. Mr. Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is in Delhi. However, there has been no discussion on seat sharing between both parties till now.

3. Eliminate operational delays for Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru-Murdeshwar Express: patrons to Railway Ministry

Passenger associations have expressed displeasure over the ‘unscientific’ timetable of the recently extended Bengaluru-Mangaluru via Mysuru Express to Murdeshwar. They have urged the Railway Ministry to immediately tighten the timetable between Mangaluru and Murdeshwar.

