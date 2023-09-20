September 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

1. Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka MPs to put aside politics and stand together in Cauvery water dispute

Stating that Karnataka will not release Cauvery water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged members of Parliament from the State to put aside politics and speak together as one voice, even as Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said that the State will approach the Supreme Court.

“There is no question of releasing water. We have no water to spare... The situation has turned critical, and there is no distress formula in place,” the Chief Minister told Union Ministers and MPs from the State at a meeting in Delhi on September 20.

2. Following Transport Dept order on HSRP, unauthorised vendors found fixing illegal number plates

The Transport Department’s order to fix high-security registration plate (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, has raised new concerns. Many unauthorised HSRP dealers and manufacturers in Karnataka have been fixing illegal HSRP number plates due to a lack of awareness about the order, according to Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India.

In August, a notification and circular issued by Karnataka Transport Department made it mandatory to install High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on two crore vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019. The deadline given by the department to install the HSRPs was November 17, 2023.

3. ED attaches ₹71.48 crore assets of Hindustan Infracon in Karnataka

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹71.48 crore, including non-agricultural land and residential properties in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, of Hindustan Infracon (India) Private Limited under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered in various districts of Karnataka against Hindustan Infracon and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

4. In a first, Kambala from coastal region to be hosted in Bengaluru

As the Kambala (slush track buffalo race) season begins on November 11, for the first ever time, the event typical of coastal Karnataka is set to be hosted in Bengaluru too. It is scheduled to take place at Palace Grounds on November 25.

According to chairman of the Kambala committee, Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, the soil and water test conducted revealed that a Kambala can be held at the Palace Grounds. However, there are concerns over transporting the buffaloes to Bengaluru from the coastal belt and maintaining their health.

