September 12, 2023

1. Cauvery row: BJP wants Karnataka to convince TN CM instead of approaching PM Modi

The opposition BJP wants the Karnataka government to convince Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about the ground realities with respect to Cauvery water storage instead of leading an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress is trying to mislead people by trying to take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister, who would not come into the picture as the dispute over sharing of Cauvery river water between the two neighbouring States is before the Supreme Court.

2. Congress Minister D. Sudhakar is anti-Dalit: Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that Statistics and Planning Minister D. Sudhakar step down if the case filed against him comes under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act.

An FIR was registered against the Minister for alleged land grabbing. The police have also charged him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act and under Sections 427 (mischief to cause loss or damage), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 447 (criminal trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

3. Surge in public transport use during strike by private transport unions in Bengaluru

The private transport vehicle association’s 24-hour strike on September 11 led to a surge in use of public transport in Bengaluru — represented by Namma Metro, BMTC, and KSRTC.

Based on data provided by the BMTC to The Hindu, there was an approximate increase of two lakh in the number of passengers compared to the regular BMTC bus ridership. The KSRTC witnessed an increase in ridership of 5,40,820 passengers from Sunday to Monday. Similarly, the BMRCL said that the number of passengers who travelled in Namma Metro on September 11 was 6.13 lakh.

4. International flight operations begin at KIA Terminal 2

International flight services from Terminal-2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru commenced on September 12. T2 was initially set to commence its international operations on August 31. However, a day before the opening, BIAL announced that the proposed shifting had been postponed.

Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah was the first to arrive at T2. The duty-free shop was inaugurated at T2 as well. Apart from international flights, domestic flights of four airlines — AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara — will also operate from T2.

5. Bengaluru police launch ‘Cyber Tip A Day’ to tackle growing online crime

In an effort to tackle the increase in cyber crime, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) launched ‘Cyber tip a day keeps the fraudsters away’, an online campaign to create awareness among people.

Launching the campaign, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said he will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the BCP to create awareness and fight cybercrime.

