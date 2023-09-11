September 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

1. Private transporters’ strike in Bengaluru: Auto, cabs and buses stay off road, inconvenience commuters

On September 11, autorickshaws, cabs and private buses stayed off roads in Bengaluru in response to a call by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association. It is estimated that around 7-10 lakh transport vehicles operated by private persons or companies, that are part of 32 unions, boycotted operations across Karnataka. The unions wanted the Karnataka government to fulfil their list of 28 demands.

However, the non-availability of transport options resulted in commuters struggling to reach their offices, schools and colleges. There were complaints of the few autorickshaws that were plying on the streets demanding higher-than-usual rates even for short distances. While BMTC buses became the main option for thousands of commuters, Namma Metro trains were also more packed than usual.

By late afternoon, following assurances by Transport Minister B. Ramalinga Reddy to address their concerns and demands, the federation called off the strike. The Minister, who met the protestors at Freedom Park, said the government would constitute a welfare board for drivers and set up an aggregator app as well. He also promised that measures would be taken to shut down illegal operations of bike taxis.

2. Protestors attack non-participant cab drivers, bike taxi riders

The protest called by call by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association was marked by attacks on non-participating private auto and cab drivers in Bengaluru. There were report of stones and eggs being pelted at cabs and autorickshaws that were plying on the roads. Agitated protestors were seen intercepting cabs and forcing passengers to get down, while thrashing drivers and threatening them. At some places, they also punctured the tyres of vehicles.

While police personnel were deployed at crucial spots, most of them were busy pacifying the protestors and ensuring smooth flow of traffic. However, despite many incidents of assault and intimidation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said no untoward incidents had been reported so far. No formal complaint had been filed, a police officer said.

3. Practically not possible to meet private transporters’ demands: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was ‘practically not possible’ for the Karnataka government to fulfil the demands of private transporters, who stayed off the roads in the IT capital on September 11. Speaking to reporters, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We can’t do anything if they place impossible demands.”

Contending that the government’s Shakti scheme is aimed at benefiting women, the CM dismissed the possibility of compensating the losses of private transporters. However, he said the government would not curb protests in a democratic set-up.

4. Karnataka to resume distribution of free sanitary pads to school, college girls from October 2023

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government will resume distribution of free sanitary pads to about 40 lakh girl students aged between 10 and 18 years, enrolled in schools and colleges across Karnataka, from October.

The minister launched the pilot project for free distribution of menstrual cups under ‘Shuchi Nanna Maithri’ initiative to pre-university students in government and government-aided colleges in Mangaluru on Monday. The pilot project will be operational in Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts.

5. Belagavi doctors perform life-saving spinal cord surgery on student

Doctors of Lakeview hospital in Belagavi saved a 15-year-old student whose spine was damaged by a javelin (spear), which pierced his back while participating in a school event. The javelin had pierced the student’s spinal canal, and doctors at Lakeview concluded that the solution was to repair the spine and surrounding areas. The surgery was scheduled on World Spinal Cord Injury Day on September 5.

