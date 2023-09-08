September 08, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

1. BJP will forge alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls

Clearing the air over intense political speculation in Karnataka, veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa confirmed that the party will forge a pre-poll alliance with Janata Dal (S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered 4 seats to JD(S).

2. Spurt in robberies targeting vegetable vendors in Bengaluru

One vegetable vendor claimed that many cases had gone unreported, as most of the robberies reported to the police remain unsolved. An employee in the procurement department of a leading chain of grocery stores said, “We go to buy vegetables every morning when the area is deserted. They know that we will be carrying money.”

3. IAF deputy chief flies HTT-40 trainer aircraft

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), HTT-40 has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of HAL.Read about the features of this aircraft whose design is based on the training requirements of the Indian Armed Force (IAF).

4. 3-time BJP councillor Sudheer Shetty Kannur elected Mayor of Mangaluru

First-time councillor Sunitha (BJP) was elected unopposed as the new Deputy Mayor. Sunitha is the lone woman councillor belonging to Scheduled Caste in the elected council. Before getting elected to the council, she had worked as ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist).