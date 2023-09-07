September 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

1. Congress celebrates one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Today marks the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the mass movement spearheaded by the Congress party to unite India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The occasion is being celebrated at Ramanagara, and will be attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The CM and Deputy CM headed to the neighbouring district from Bengaluru after the Cabinet meeting today, whose main agenda involved discussion of the drought situation in Karnataka. Karnataka has also informed the Supreme Court that it is facing a “severe drought situation” both in the Cauvery and Krishna basins, which had put a “heavy burden” on the State government. However, the State said it would comply with the Central Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) direction to release 5,000 cusecs of water till September 12.

2. Rise in online complaints to social media wing of Bengaluru police due to speedy redressal

Saving on time and energy with the added bonus of speedy redressal, the number of complaints raised online has been on a steady rise with over 200 social media staff of the Bengaluru police working round-the-clock to address them.

On an average, the social media wing gets 12,000 complaints per month with people sending information, grouses and complaints along with CCTV camera footage and video footage. According to a police officer, 50 members work in three shifts to attend to the complaints. Another team of 60 personnel monitor, dispatch and coordinate with the complainants at the station level.

3. App and AI-based model for predictive analysis of dengue to be launched

With nearly 60% of Karnataka’s total dengue cases this year being reported in Bengaluru city (BBMP limits), the State Health Department and BBMP will be launching a mobile application for effective monitoring of the vector-borne disease as well as an Artificial Intelligence-based model that can provide dengue predictive analysis.

The AI-based model has been developed by experts from IISc’s AI and Robotics Technology (ART) Park and will provide dengue predictive analysis four weeks in advance. From 905 cases on July 12, Bengaluru’s dengue tally touched 4,703 as of September 7.

4. Anupam Agrawal takes charge as new Mangaluru Police Commissioner

2008-batch IPS officer Anupam Agrawal took charge as Mangaluru’s 15th Police Commissioner on September 7, 2023. He replaces incumbent 2011-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, who was posted to the coastal district in February 2023. Mr. Agarwal was among the 35 other IPS officers transferred by the Karnataka government on September 5.

