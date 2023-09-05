September 05, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

1. First-of-its-kind underground transformer inaugurated in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram

The next time you are on the 15th Cross Road in Malleswaram and stumble upon a concrete platform on the footpath, you might be walking above a fully functional electric transformer. Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in India, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have installed a 500 KV underground distribution transformer, which was inaugurated on September 5.

The transformer is placed 10 feet below the ground with a metal door at the ground level. Opening this reveals a ladder, which gives access to a 480 square feet room that houses the transformer. Besides freeing up space on footpaths and making them safer for pedestrians, the underground transformer system will safeguard equipment from storms and variations in ambient temperature, thereby improving reliability of the system.

2. Free dementia support line and online memory clinic launched in India

To assist individuals and families facing the challenges of dementia, a neurodegenerative brain disease, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit, family carer-centred organisation, launched a national dementia support line and DemClinic, an online memory screening clinic, on September 5.

Offered entirely free of cost, the support line services include information, support and guidance, and promotion of timely diagnosis, intervention through online memory screening services. Those seeking guidance, support, or assistance related to dementia or memory-related issues, can call 8585 990 990. The support line will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all through the week, except on Sundays. Services will be offered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

3. Bengaluru police trace missing blind husky, reunite pet dog with family

A special team of Commercial Street police station was assigned to a special mission on August 23 — to track down a blind Husky that went missing from his house in Bengaluru. After four days, the team succeeded in reuniting the pet dog — Ralph — with his family. Police examined multiple CCTV camera footage before reaching a house in Kaval Byrasandra where 13-year-old Ralph had been given shelter by a family.

On August 22, Ralph went out of the house for a walk and got lost. Unable to return home by himself, he was found by an autorickshaw driver who then took the husky to a breeder to sell. However, when the dog was abandoned by the breeder too because of its eyesight and age, a family took him in from the streets.