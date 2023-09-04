September 04, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

1. State purchasing power to meet shortfall due to deficit monsoon: K.J. George

With a shortfall of monsoon, Karnataka is already experiencing summer-like peak demand. While the State is generating 250 million units as of today, the demand is 269 million units and the government is purchasing power to meet the shortfall, said K.J. George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka on September 4, 2023.

The Minister was speaking at the THtalksBengaluru live chat series with The Hindu. As part of the interaction, the Sarvagnanagar MLA also answered several electricity-related questions of readers and clarified doubts regarding the Gruha Jyothi scheme, digital meters, power transmission, among other issues. Watch the full interaction here.

2. Gauri Lankesh murder | Family unhappy with slow pace of trial, activists propose special fast track court

Tuesday will mark the sixth anniversary of the assassination of editor-activist Gauri Lankesh outside her home in Bengaluru. The charge sheet was filed five years ago, but the trial in the case is nowhere near conclusion. Gauri’s family and activists are unhappy with the pace of the trial.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 9,000+ page chargesheet in November 2018. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic and a series of petitions by the defence, the trial began as late as March 2022. Three judges have changed since then. At present, proceedings are held for three to five days in a month. Of a total of 530 witnesses listed in the chargesheet, the deposition of only 83 has been completed so far.

3. Four dead after car hits parked truck on highway in Karnataka

Four persons died and three children suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a truck parked on the roadside, near Mallapura Gollarahatti in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, on September 4. The occupants of the car were travelling towards Bengaluru from Hospet.