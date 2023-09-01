September 01, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

1. Karnataka High Court declares Prajwal Revanna’s Lok Sabha win ‘null and void’

The High Court of Karnataka on September 1, declared as null and void the election of Prajwal Revanna of Janata Dal (Secular) from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, for indulging in corrupt practices during the poll process.

The Court also rejected the plea of A. Manju, who had then unsuccessfully contested from the Bhartiya Janata Party, to declare him as a returned candidate in place of Mr. Prajwal. The Court said that it cannot declare Mr. Manju as the returned candidate as he too had indulged in corrupt practices.

The grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and son of former Karnataka minister H. D. Revanna, Prajwal is the only MP from the party in the Lok Sabha.

2. No fire NOC, building plan for 6-floor Annexure 3 of BBMP office

Weeks after the fire accident at Annexure 2 building of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it has now come to light that the six-floor Annexure 3 building at the head office of the civic body has not got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, and does not have a building plan either. This is not just a major building violation, but also puts the lives of hundreds of people working in the building at risk.

On August 12, a fire erupted inside the Quality Control and Laboratory Office in Annexure 2 building after a sample kept inside a machine generated fire balls. As many as 8 persons were injured. A chief engineer succumbed to injuries on August 30. Officials in the BBMP fear that such incidents will be repeated due to the lack of fire safety in buildings of the civic body.

3. 63 committees to ensure safe, eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed the setting up of committees comprising BBMP, police, Bescom and fire department officials in 63 divisional offices in view of Ganesha festival in the city. To ensure an eco-friendly celebration, arrangements will be made at the city’s lakes for immersion of idols, along with setting up of mobile tanks in areas away from lakes.

Along with police personnel, barricades, surveillance cameras, street lights, skilled swimmers and boats will be deployed around lakes for safety of the people. The BBMP chief commissioner has also directed officials to levy a fine on those selling idols made of plaster of paris, styrofoam and using chemical colours.

4. Suspended KAS officer arrested in Chikkamagaluru for illegal grant of government forest land

Forest Department of Chikkamagaluru district arrested suspended KAS officer J. Umesh, who earlier worked as tahsildar of Kadur taluk, on September 1 on the charge of granting forest land (Section 4) earmarked for a tiger reserve.

Mr. Umesh is accused of issuing khatas of five acres and four guntas of government land in Uliganur village in Birur in the name of private individuals. Following his arrest, he was suspended by the Revenue Department.