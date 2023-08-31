August 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. Karnataka likely to declare extent of drought on September 4

The decision to recommend drought hit areas will be taken on September 4 when the Cabinet sub-committee on drought related issues will meet while the extent of crop damage due to deficit rainfall will be known in the next 10 days. Though sowing has been completed in 81% of the target area, farmers may not get the expected yield as the dry spell in the State has continued, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has said.

Government data shows that as against the normal 660 mm rainfall expected between June 1 and August 30, the State has received 446 mm rainfall, resulting in 26% deficit. In 29 districts, a 70% deficit rainfall has been recorded in August, and rainfall has not been recorded for three consecutive weeks. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy pointed out that in the 36 notified crops eligible for insurance, 16.23 lakh farmers have registered bringing crops in 15.31 lakh hectares under the insurance cover.

2. First passenger flight lands in Shivamogga

The first passenger flight to Shivamogga landed in Kuvempu airport around 10.45 a.m. on August 31. The airport’s management greeted the aircraft, which arrived from Bengaluru, with a water salute. This flight marked the commencement of operations six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport.

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators of Shivamogga, various Congress and BJP office-bearers, were among the passengers on board the maiden flight.

3. Aane Venkatesh dies in elephant attack in Hassan

Venkatesh, popularly known as Aane Venkatesh for his expertise in firing tranquliser darts during elephant capturing operations, died in an elephant attack near Alur on August 31. Venkatesh, 67, was part of the Forest Department’s team to capture the elephant that required treatment.

Venkatesh had fired a tranquliser dart at the elephant, which prompted the animal to turn back and run towards him. In his efforts to escape, Venkatesh fell into a ditch. The animal followed him and attacked him. The former forest guard is survived by his wife and two sons.

4. Three nominated MLCs take oath in Karnataka

Former ministers M.R. Seetharam, actor Umashree and former Enforcement Directorate officer H.P. Sudham Das took oath as members of the Legislative Council of Karnataka on August 31. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.