August 29, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

1. KRRS protests CWRC directive on Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, led by KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra, protested against the directive of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at the rate of 5,000 cusecs per day for 15 days. They staged a demonstration urging the State government to protect farmers’ interest.

The KRRS said at the rate of 5,000 cusecs per day, about 7 tmcft of water will be discharged while the available quantum of water in the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir is around 24 tmcft. The Cauvery Water Management Authority is likely to meet to take a call on the CWRC’s August 28 recommendation. Karnataka has been arguing its inability to release water given the dry spell prevailing in the State and plummeting water levels across reservoirs.

2. As Siddaramaiah govt completes 100 days in office, Congress and BJP trade barbs

Alleging that the administration in Karnataka had derailed in the first 100 days of governance by the Congress and corruption had reached the level of “daylight robbery”, Opposition BJP has brought out a book titled “Kai Kotta Yojanegalu – Hali Tappida Aadalitha (Failed projects – Derailed administration).” Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress government of going back on its promise of providing clean administration and fighting corruption.

However, dismissing the BJP’s allegation of maladministration and corruption, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cited his government’s commitment and political will in being able to fulfil the pre-poll promises and successfully launch three guarantees. Both CM and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar were at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru for a special puja.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the rollout of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru tomorrow, August 30, which will see Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in attendance. The fourth guarantee will be one of the biggest government programmes in India, with over ₹32,000 crore being spent on a single programme.

3. Actor Rajinikanth springs a surprise visit to BMTC bus depot in Bengaluru

Actor Rajinikanth sprang a surprise on August 29 by visiting Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot No. 4 in Jayanagar, south Bengaluru. The superstar interacted with the crew and took selfies with them during the visit. According to a senior official, no one at the BMTC was aware of the actor’s visit.

Prior to his foray into the film industry, the actor served as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Back then, he was assigned to route 10A in the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS, now BMTC).

4. Music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Dasara High-Power Committee, has announced that renowned music director Hamsalekha will inaugurate October’s Dasara festivities in Mysuru. The government has already announced that the celebrations would be grand this year.

The first batch of Dasara elephants will arrive in Mysuru this week. The Gajapayana of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu, who carries the golden howdah, has been scheduled on September 1 at Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole.

