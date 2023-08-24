August 24, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

1. JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath joins Congress in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLC Ayanur Manjunath joined the Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the party office in Bengaluru on August 24.

Mr. Manjunath, belonging to the Lingayat community, is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga constituency. Nagaraj Gowda, who was denied the Congress ticket for Shikaripur constituency, and contested as an independent against BJP candidate B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, also joined the Congress.

2. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits ISRO, felicitates Chairperson S. Somnath

A day after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface, making India the first country to achieve a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Missions Operations Complex at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on August 24.

Mr. Siddaramaiah met ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath and felicitated him. He also congratulated the Chandrayaan-3 project directors, scientists, engineers and staff.

3. Vehicles registered before April 2019 in Karnataka must get HSRP number plates before November 17

Transport Department of Karnataka has mandated installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The order states that vehicle owners who fail to comply with the rule before November 17 will be penalised with fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

HSRP has features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. The Transport Department said the unique features of HSRP number plates cannot be tampered with. About 2 crore vehicles were registered in Karnataka before 2019

4. BBMP to shift SWM learning centre from HSR Layout on residents’ demand

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to shift the Swaccha Graha Kalika Kendra (SGKK), or Solid Waste Management (SWM) learning centre, from HSR Park in Sector 4 of HSR Layout to Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) premises nearby.

The civic body’s move came after residents living near the park petitioned the BBMP to shift the centre, as it was set up by taking open space meant for citizens visiting the park. Besides, the key of the park was handed over to the contractor running the centre, residents allege.