August 23, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. Karnataka to stress on distress formula for sharing Cauvery water during Supreme Court hearing

Karnataka will take an-all party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the ground realities in the Cauvery river water sharing dispute. In addition, the State will seek a distress formula to share Cauvery water among the riparian States during its arguments in the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case on August 25.

With Opposition parties (BJP and Janata Dal-Secular) agreeing to cooperate with the government, the all-party delegation will also urge the PM to notify the Krishna Tribunal 2 award and seek forest clearances for the Mahadayi drinking water project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after chairing the meeting in Bengaluru on August 23. The CM added that there was a unanimous opinion that there should be no politics in effort to protect the State’s water, land and language.

2. Karnataka in 5th place in terms of corporate investments: RBI data

Karnataka, one among the few States in the country which are prime destinations for corporate investments, has secured 5th place in attracting multi-State projects during 2022-23. The State received 7.3% of the total projects, worth close to ₹19,500 crore, funded by major private sector and foreign banks, and financial institutions, according to Reserve Bank of India’s August 2023 bulletin.

Top five states — Uttar Pradesh (16.2%), Gujarat (14%), Odisha (11.8%), Maharashtra (7.9%) and Karnataka (7.3%) — together accounted for 57.2% share in total project cost during 2022-23, which is higher than the 43.2% share during 2021-22.

3. BBMP releases Bengaluru ward delimitation maps

The Urban Development Department (UDD) released the delimitation maps for 225 wards on August 21. People can view these maps on the website of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and check which ward their area falls into, and the boundaries.

Organisations, institutions and individuals can send objections to UDD by post within 15 days.

