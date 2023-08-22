August 22, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

1. Only 5,655 National Common Mobility Cards sold in six months since launch

Six months after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started issuing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on March 30, only 5,655 individuals have purchased the card so far. The BMRCL has now begun to encourage the use of these contactless smart cards. It has made the cards available for purchase at Namma Metro stations during operational hours as well, with restricted sales from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to officials, the bulk of metro commuters rely on Namma Metro smart cards, indicating that a transition to NCMC is probable only when Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other transport undertakings adopt its usage as well.

2. Hope for Hesarghatta as restoration project in Pune shows grasslands are not wastelands

As grasslands in India continue to battle a perception problem, the seeds of which were sowed by the British who classified them as wastelands, a project in Pune, Maharashtra is quietly paving a new path for conservation of these open natural ecosystems.

Pune-based The Grasslands Trust (TGT) and Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) are in the process of developing a pilot site to exhibit a working model for grasslands restoration. Mihir Godbole from TGT said the Trust was working with ATREE on the GPS-collaring of wolves and other carnivores when the team began to realise how degradation of grasslands was causing an imbalance in the ecosystem.

3. How will rain deficit in Bengaluru likely play out in BBMP polls?

A long dry spell in the midst of the monsoon season has kept floods and potholes at bay but Bengaluru is likely heading towards a drinking water crisis, which is already apparent in the outer zones. Given there is no flooding and potholes, the ruling Congress feels it has an edge in the upcoming civic polls, which are expected to be held in December later this year. Congress leaders are hopeful of capitalising on implementation of the five guarantee schemes and the Brand Bengaluru campaign.

On the other hand, BJP leaders are of the opinion that the drinking water problem emanating from the Cauvery dispute will work to its advantage in the civic elections. The other issue that the opposition party is counting on is the halting of development activities in Bengaluru.

4. Lokayukta raid on K.R. Puram survey supervisor in DA case in Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials searched 14 locations in and around Bengaluru belonging to a survey supervisor and found disproportionate assets worth several crores, on August 22. The official, K.T. Srinivasa Murthy, works in the K.R. Puram taluk office. He owns five liquor shops, two sites and an under-construction house.