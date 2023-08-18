August 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

1. India’s first 3D printed post office is now open for business in Bengaluru

The first 3D printed post office in India was inaugurated at Cambridge Layout in east Bengaluru on August 18 by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology. It has a built-up area of 1,000 square feet.

The post office was built with 3D Concrete Printing Technology by Larsen and Toubro Construction. It was originally scheduled to finish within 45 days. However, work was completed in 43 days. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras helped the construction team with the structural design.

2. BBMP sets 102-day timeline to demolish unauthorised buildings in city

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has set a timeline of 102 days to demolish buildings, which are either unauthorised or are being constructed violating approved buildings plans. The order was issued on July 27.

The Chief Commissioner constituted zonal task force teams to assess, coordinate and implement the order. Two teams each in eight BBMP zones — one for building plan violation and another for unauthorised construction — have a total of 19 members. Each team is headed by the zonal commissioner

3. Theft of fence poses new challenge on Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway

Bengaluru–Mysuru access controlled highway is encountering a new challenge — the theft of protective fence lining its edges. Over the past few days, incidents of theft have been reported in Channapatna and other locations along the route. The fence is intended to deter jaywalking.

Recently, thieves stole the fence on a 1-kilometer stretch near Channapatna, and sold the metal as scrap. According to local police, the fence has been stolen at Thittamaranahalli in Channapatna taluk, which has increased the risk of accidents on the access controlled highway.

4. Explained | Karnataka’s plan to start government-run ride-hailing app

With a surge in grievances voiced by taxi and auto drivers against private ride-hailing platforms, Karnataka’s Minister of Transport Ramalinga Reddy recently announced a plan by the State Transport Department to create its own taxi and auto booking application.

The announcement has now evolved into a concrete plan, as the Transport Department has formally requested the e-Governance Department to commence the creation of the mobile application and ensure its launch within six months. How will the initiative work? Will it benefit both passengers and drivers?

5. Bengaluru doctor’s name misused in website claiming to be in kidney trading business

Online fraudsters have used the name of a medical practitioner from Bengaluru for a fake kidney trading website, which is allegedly duping gullible public in the name of offering cash for selling the vital organ. An FIR was registered at North East CEN police station on August 11.

In the complaint, the doctor claimed that her name was mentioned on the website to make it look like she is running a ‘kidney transplant centre’. The doctor, who practises gynaecology, claimed that the development has brought disrepute to her name. The website was up and running when The Hindu accessed the link mentioned in the FIR.

