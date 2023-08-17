August 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Internal probe into fire causes resentment in BBMP ranks in Bengaluru

An Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE) ordered by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath is allegedly causing resentment among the ranks in the civic body. The enquiry, headed by BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad, was ordered to probe a fire accident at the Quality Control Laboratory and Office (QCL&O) on August 11.

Halasuru Gate police have booked two assistant executive engineers and a Group D worker, and questioned them. Sources in the BBMP said many are upset with the internal probe as a police complaint filed by the BBMP targets low-rank officials while there is no mention of senior officials. The complaint was filed by Mr. Prahlad. Technically, the QCL&O comes under Mr. Prahlad, as the tests in the lab pertain to road quality.

2. High drama at IISc Bengaluru after security personnel attempt to block entry to Teesta Setalvad

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru campus witnessed animated drama after security personnel of the premier institute blocked civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad from entering at two gates, in an alleged bid to scuttle her talk on August 16 evening.

Ms. Setalvad arrived at the Kendriya Vidyalaya gate to deliver a talk on “Communal Harmony and Justice” organised by Break the Silence, a collective of IISc students. As soon as she landed at the gate, a security personnel stopped her from entering. The security officer also had a photograph of her on his phone which helped him identify her, it is alleged. The event, delayed for about 45 minutes due to the confusion, later went on till 8 pm outside a canteen on the campus. About 40 people partook in the event.

3. Egg, banana for government and aided school students of class 1 to 10 from August 18 in Karnataka

Students of classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools in Karnataka will get egg, banana or groundnut chikki twice a week. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, will inaugurate the programme at Government High School, Hosahalli in Mandya district, on August 18.

The programme will cover around 60 lakh students in Karnataka for which the government has allocated ₹280 crore in the budget.

4. Mescom angers consumers with unscheduled power cuts in Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga

Customers of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Mescom) have been facing inconvenience for the last fortnight following unscheduled power cuts varying from one hour to three hours. It appears that only domestic consumers are impacted.

Claiming that Mescom officials do not explain the necessity of power cuts, consumers have demanded a public notification explaining the reasons. Farmers, traders and the general public were affected by the unannounced power cuts.

