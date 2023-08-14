August 14, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

1. India’s first mission to study the Sun getting ready for launch: ISRO

Amidst all the excitement surrounding Chandrayaan-3, Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another launch — a mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 would be the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.

According to the ISRO, the spacecraft was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru and delivered to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota reportedly on August 14, 2023. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system — a special vantage point from which four of the total seven payloads would directly view the Sun.

2. Bengaluru Police serve notice to BBMP chief engineer to cooperate with fire accident probe

The Halasuru gate police have served a notice to BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad on August 14 asking him to cooperate with the investigation into the fire accident that occurred at the civic body’s Quality Control Laboratory (QCL) on August 11.

On the other hand, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has also ordered an Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE) and appointed Mr. Prahlad as the probing officer. According to the sources in the BBMP, the notice to Mr. Prahlad means he may be requested to grant accesses to files and police may seek information with regard to the case. However, the notice did not ask him to appear for questioning.

3. Second FIR filed against actor Upendra under SC/ST Atrocities Act

A day after Madhusudhan K.N., assistant director of Social Welfare Department, filed a complaint against Kannada actor Upendra under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his allegedly casteist comment against the Dalit community during a social media live chat, a second FIR was filed on August 13.

Byrappa Harish Kumar, State president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, filed a complaint with Halasuru Gate police amidst high drama on Sunday. While the police maintained that an FIR has already been filed, Mr. Kumar was adamant and insisted that he needed to file a case against the actor.

4. Sharing is not caring: Cyber fraud using screensharing app RustDesk in Dakshina Kannada

A 70-year-old resident of Mary Hill in Mangaluru and a 30-year-old businessman from Laila village in Belthangady taluk are the latest victims of cyber fraud. The elderly resident lost ₹4.06 lakh while the businessman lost ₹57,801. RustDesk is a screen sharing app, which enables you to share your phone screen with other people.

As more such cases are coming to the fore, cyber experts have cautioned people against installing screen sharing apps. They have also warned against taking advice from persons claiming to be representatives as well as technical support executives of legitimate companies.

5. WATCH | How did the Lalbagh flower show start?

This year, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru presented its 214th flower show. Inaugurated on August 4, the Independence Day flower show paid tribute to Karnataka’s second Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah and witnessed a footfall of close to one lakh people in the first two days of its opening.

While it is common knowledge that Lalbagh hosts two such shows every year, what is less known is that its history dates back to 1867. Watch the video to know the origins of the iconic event which draws lakhs of people to Bengaluru every year.