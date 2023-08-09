August 09, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

1. Chandrayaan-3 just 1,437 km away from moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 9 successfully carried out another orbit reduction manoeuvre of India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3. The manoeuvre was performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) centre in Bengaluru. The spacecraft is now just 1,437 km away from the moon. The fifth and final orbit reduction manoeuvre will be carried out on August 16.

Meanwhile, talks are on regarding space science cooperation between India and Japan at national, space agency (ISRO & JAXA) and institute levels, with specific reference to the joint LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission. This Indo-Japanese mission has been envisaged to explore the ‘dark side of the moon’, or the side that is perpetually facing away from Earth. The launch vehicle will be a Japanese rocket, the lander system will be developed by ISRO and the rover by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

2. Excise Department stops sale of Kingfisher beer bottled on July 15, calling it unsafe for consumption

The Excise Department (Bengaluru Urban district) has issued a notification withholding sale of Kingfisher beer bottled on July 15 after it was found unsafe for consumption. The order, issued on August 2, stated that sediments were formed in the beer bottles bottled on July 15 at a brewery of United Breweries Limited (UBL).

According a senior official in the department, over 11,000 bottles were part of the batch. The chemists found formation of sediments in Kingfisher Strong and Kingfisher Ultra brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Despite AICTE nod, colleges shy away from offering 3-year engineering course for working professionals

Despite a nod from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), no government, aided or private affiliated institution in Karnataka has come forward to offer three-year engineering programmes (B-Tech/BE) for working professionals.

Following a demand from working professionals, the AICTE permitted institutions across India to start engineering courses through lateral entry, and called for applications from affiliated institutions. August 15 is the last date to apply. According to sources, of the 170 applications received by the AICTE so far, none is from Karnataka.

4. Citing civil suit, Mescom denies Belaku Scheme power connection to BPL family in Kundapura

Even after 75 years of Independence, a BPL family in Sowkur village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district is unable to get an electricity connection, solely because of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (MESCOM) apathy, claim Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi and Consumer Forum, Basrur.

Malathi and Ganesh Devadiga, who were working in Mumbai, returned to Sowkur in 2019 to stay in the former’s maternal house. The couple’s family was chosen as a beneficiary under the Belaku Scheme of the Karnataka government in 2019. However, when MESCOM personnel arrived to provide connection, a neighbour objected, as the cable passes over his house. Despite the DC’s order and two civil courts rejecting applications for injunction against connection, the MESCOM has refused to budge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT