August 07, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

1. Karnataka government forms four SITs to probe BBMP projects executed under BJP regime

The Karnataka government has constituted four special investigation teams (SITs) to probe projects sanctioned between 2019-20 and 2022-23 in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BJP-led government was at the helm in Karnataka between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

The teams were formed to investigate projects approved for solid waste management (team led by Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh), road development (Amlan Aditya Biswas), storm water drains (P.C. Jaffar), and lake development (Vishal R.). The SITs will examine whether the projects taken up in the last three years adhere to statutory compliances.

The State Government set up these teams after receiving complaints about alleged irregularities like fake billing, violation of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, poor quality of work, and impersonation.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds meeting with legislators to quell discontent

In an apparent move to douse discontent among ruling Congress party MLAs and ensure that the party remains united ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held marathon meetings with district in-charge ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad.

The meeting has been necessitated after irked legislators raised the issue at the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month and also during the meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi last week.

3. Citing pending bills, BBMP contractors stop ongoing projects and maintenance work in Bengaluru

BBMP contractors halted all ongoing civic projects and maintenance work on August 7 citing non-clearance of pending bills by the civic body. Contractors have allegedly not been paid for the last three years despite multiple letters to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and claim they are reeling under debt.

Mr. Giri Nath has been maintaining that the government has directed the BBMP to stop payments, and he can release payments only after the government issues a fresh order.

4. Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest

Spandana, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on August 7 due to cardiac arrest. She was on a vacation with family in Bangkok. According to reports, low BP is said to have caused the heart attack. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8.

