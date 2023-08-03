August 03, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

1. Moral policing in Dharmasthala: Four men assault autorickshaw driver

In yet another moral policing incident in the coastal belt, four men allegedly assaulted Mohammed Ashiq, an autorickshaw driver, for dropping a woman passenger in Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrim centre in Dakshina Kannada. The woman had hired Mr. Ashiq’s autorickshaw to travel from Ujire to Dharmasthala on the night of August 2. When he was returning after the drop, four men allegedly stopped the autorickshaw, abused and and assaulted him for taking a woman from another community to Dharmasthala.

The moral policing incident in Dharmasthala is the fourth one reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the last seven days, and the seventh incident reported since the formation of the Congress government in May 2023. It is the ninth incident reported in undivided Dakshina Kannada so far in 2023.

2. Lokayukta raid on 45 BBMP offices across Bengaluru to check irregularities

In a major crackdown, Lokayukta officials on August 3 conducted surprise checks on 45 offices of the BBMP simultaneously to check irregularities. As many as 13 Judicial Officers, 7 Superintendents of Police, 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors along with several other police personnel and staff were deployed for inspection.

The Director General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta supervised the inspections.

3. Residents of Chitradurga’s Kavadigara Hatti in shock following three deaths

The drinking water supplied to a Dalit colony in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district has prima facie been found unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples collected from the village following the death of three persons. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has suspended a pump operator and recommended the suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer and a Junior Engineer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council.

Four days after the first death was reported, many people, including children, continue to complain of illness, leaving the residents in shock and despair. So far, 122 people are under treatment, and seven have been discharged.

4. BBMP not keen on AI camera proposal to tackle garbage blackspots in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears hesitant on the ₹2 crore artificial intelligence (AI) camera project proposed by a private company. The company is currently running a pilot in HSR Layout to assist marshals to catch litterers in blackspots in the city.

Sources in the civic body have alleged that the company has falsely linked all penalty amounts collected by marshalls for littering to AI cameras. As a result, the numbers are inflated, inviting objection from a senior official.

5. 12-day parking restrictions around Lalbagh head of Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police have imposed parking restrictions around Lalbagh for 12 days, ahead of the Independence Day flower show scheduled from August 4 to August 18.

According to the official release, about eight to 10 lakh tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators and school children will be visiting the flower show. Parking of vehicles will be prohibited in surrounding areas of Lalbagh to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Find the list of prohibited roads and alternative parking arrangements here.

