August 02, 2023

1. BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra makes objectionable comment on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

Former Home Minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra has kicked up a row by making a derogatory remark about AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s skin colour. The objectionable comment was made during a protest in his constituency Thirthahalli on August 1 against Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s statement on the K. Kasturirangan report.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Jnanendra said people from Bidar — Mr. Khandre’s native — hardly know anything about trees, plants, or shade. He then alluded to the skin colour of Mr. Kharge, who also hails from North Karnataka. “People from that area turn pitch black under the scorching sun. We understand their plight if we look at Kharge. He has been saved somehow because of his hair, which has provided him shade,” Mr. Jnanendra said. Following backlash, the Thirthahalli MLA later expressed regret in a social media post.

2. Not paid for 3 months, guest lecturers in Karnataka seek rations, LPG cylinder

The three-month delay in the release of honorarium to guest lecturers in degree colleges in Karnataka has prompted them to seek rations and essentials, as they have been unable to meet the basic needs of their families.

Guest lecturers of the Government First Grade College at Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk submitted a memorandum to the principal on August 1. The memorandum, which has gone viral on social media, has a list of 10 essential items, including 25 kg of rice, 5 kg of tomato, 10 kg of onion, 2 kg of tur dal, garlic, ginger, chilli, and an LPG cylinder.

3. WATCH | NAL unveils JALDOST airboat and electric UAV Q-Plane

Two technologies developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) were unveiled on August 2. The first technology is JALDOST, an airboat that operates on water. It is designed to remove excess aquatic weed and floating waste from water bodies.

The second technology is Q-plane, a lightweight all-electric UAV with vertical-take-off-and-landing capability. Designed for autonomous flight, the UAV has a range of 30 kilometres and endurance of up to 70 minutes.

4. Cab driver blackmails passenger with personal details in Bengaluru

Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested a 35-year-old cab driver on August 2 for allegedly blackmailing a homemaker with her personal details, which she had discussed on the phone while travelling in the cab in Bengaluru.

The accused, Kiran Kumar, overheard the conversation and allegedly called the woman later, posing as her childhood friend and offering to help resolve her issues. Soon, he began demanding money. The complainant claims to have transferred ₹22 lakh and handed over 960 grams of gold, worth ₹60 lakh, to the accused.

