August 01, 2023

Shivamogga MP claims SAIL has decided to revive VISP in Bhadravati

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra claims that SAIL board arrived at this decision following instructions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. SAIL board decided to resume bar-mill operations on August 10. The primary mill would start functioning in due course.

NHAI enforces ban on 2-wheelers, autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

NHAI officials and police personnel were diverting slow-moving vehicles towards the service road. If a slow-moving vehicle enters expressway, the fine is ₹500.

Gruha Jyothi scheme to be launched on August 5

Karnataka is working on new electricity policy that will focus on non-conventional energy, to reduce cost of procurement of electricity. The new policy will be announced after it is approved by the State Cabinet.

Premature to hand over Udupi voyeurism case to SIT: Karnataka CM

Pointing to National Commission of Women member Khushboo Sunder dismissing as rumours claims that hidden cameras were used to capture images of students in the washroom of the college, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka Govt has taken the alleged incident seriously, and hence, an officer of the rank of DySP has been made the investigation officer.

