HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated by The Hindu Bureau.

August 01, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Dhiraj Shetty
Dhiraj Shetty
The Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel plant at Bhadravati will be revived by SAIL, according to Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra.

The Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel plant at Bhadravati will be revived by SAIL, according to Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Shivamogga MP claims SAIL has decided to revive VISP in Bhadravati

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra claims that SAIL board arrived at this decision following instructions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. SAIL board decided to resume bar-mill operations on August 10. The primary mill would start functioning in due course.

NHAI enforces ban on 2-wheelers, autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

NHAI officials and police personnel were diverting slow-moving vehicles towards the service road. If a slow-moving vehicle enters expressway, the fine is ₹500.

Gruha Jyothi scheme to be launched on August 5

Karnataka is working on new electricity policy that will focus on non-conventional energy, to reduce cost of procurement of electricity. The new policy will be announced after it is approved by the State Cabinet.

Premature to hand over Udupi voyeurism case to SIT: Karnataka CM

Pointing to National Commission of Women member Khushboo Sunder dismissing as rumours claims that hidden cameras were used to capture images of students in the washroom of the college, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka Govt has taken the alleged incident seriously, and hence, an officer of the rank of DySP has been made the investigation officer.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.