July 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. Ban on two-wheelers, autorickshaws on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from tomorrow

The ban by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadricycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will take effect from August 1. The idea to implement the ban was taken following a steady increase in the number of fatal accidents on the new expressway. About 100 people have lost their lives in 84 accidents on the expressway since it was inaugurated four months ago, while 223 non-fatal accidents have left 300 people injured.

The ban has been met with mixed reactions from experts, motorists and biker groups. The Karnataka government has said the absence of signage boards, poor patrolling, overspeeding, lack of lane discipline, tyre bursts and reckless driving along with flooding are some of the major factors causing fatal accidents on the expressway.

Meanwhile, residents of villages and towns along the expressway fear that service roads, already plagued by several problems like potholes and numerous speed-breakers, are likely to face traffic snarls during peak hours and weekends. Two-way traffic on the service roads also make it an even more dangerous alternative to the expressway.

2. Gang pays ₹25,000 for fake currency with face value of ₹1 lakh, caught by Bengaluru police

Cottonpet police busted an inter-State fake currency racket and arrested three persons red-handed with 1,307 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination adding up to ₹6.5 lakh. The prime accused Saravanan, 34, and his two associates were caught red-handed with the notes near the skywalk at Bengaluru City railway station on July 28 by a police team.

Investigations revealed that Saravanan used to source the fake currency from his contact in Bihar. The accused told the police that he would pay ₹25,000 for fake currency with face value of ₹1 lakh. Till before he was caught, Saravanan had purchased fake currency notes adding up to ₹10 lakh and circulated somewhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹4 lakh.

3. WATCH | How a Kannada film broke filmmaking rules

After a dull six months, the Kannada film industry is buzzing with energy thanks to the success of the latest release Hostel Hudagadu Bekagiddare. The film is running to packed houses in theatres across Karnataka. Shot in the cinema verite style with hand-held camera, the campus drama made by newcomers has won praise for its humour, chaotic drama and peppy music.

The Hindu spoke to Nithin Krishnamurthy, the film’s director and Arvind Kashyap, the cinematographer, on how the team broke conventional structures in all departments to make the film. Watch the video here.

4. 53 medal winners among 848 students graduating from IISc in Bengaluru

A total of 848 degrees were conferred to students of various undergraduate (119 degrees), Masters (369 degrees) and research programmes (360 degrees including PhDs) during the convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru on July 31. A total of 53 students, across various programmes were also awarded medals.