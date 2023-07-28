July 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. CCB takes custody of T. Nazir in connection with alleged terror module busted in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken custody of T. Nazir, accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts and 34 other terror cases. He allegedly radicalised a gang of career criminals in Parappana Agrahara Central prison, who in turn put together the alleged terror module that was busted in Bengaluru recently. The court has remanded him into 8 days of police custody.

Junaid Ahmed, the alleged kingpin of the module, is still at large, and the five arrested from Bengaluru are reportedly foot soldiers with no idea of the larger picture. The police are therefore relying heavily on Nazir to provide them insights into the alleged terror plot.

2. Karnataka Cabinet clears proposal to increase Nandini milk price by ₹3 a litre

The Karnataka Cabinet on July 27 is learnt to have cleared the proposal by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to hike selling prices of Nandini milk by ₹3 a litre. The new prices would come into effect from August 1.

A meeting of representatives of KMF and district milk unions convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week had decided to hike the consumer prices of Nandini milk. It had been decided to pass on the proceeds from the increase in prices to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Union Minister says matter of internal reservation in Karnataka is sub-judice

Months after the previous BJP government in Karnataka listed the provision of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) as the party’s achievements in its 2023 election manifesto, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said that the matter is sub-judice and pending in the Supreme Court.

The Minister’s response has created a stir in the Karnataka BJP unit, which had got approval in the State Cabinet for internal reservation and also held a convention in Hubballi to celebrate the development.

4. Airline orders probe after flight takes off without Karnataka Governor

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on July 27 was stranded at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after the AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) flight took off without him.

Mr Gehlot’s flight, which was scheduled to depart at 2.05 p.m. from Terminal 2 took off at 2.12 p.m. without him. Sources said that the Governor arrived at the airport just four minutes prior to the departure of the flight. Regretting the incident, AIX Connect has ordered an investigation into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.