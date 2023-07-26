July 26, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Government allows students from Manipur to continue education in Karnataka

In view of the violence and turbulence in Manipur, the Karnataka government has eased the process of enrolling students from the State in educational institutions here.

The State Government issued an order stating that if students from Manipur seeking admission to classes 1-10 do not have the necessary documents and certificates, their applications be considered as special cases. Meanwhile, students applying to PU colleges in Karnataka should get the qualification certificate at the college level online.

2. Three students, college management booked in Udupi voyeurism incident

Following widespread criticism over the way the alleged voyeurism case in a paramedical college was handled, the Udupi police on July 25 took up a suo motu case under different provisions of the IPC and IT Act against the three girl students and the management of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences at Kadekar.

Malpe Police Sub-Inspector G.B. Sushma filed the FIR in her station against Shabnaz, Alfia and Aleema, and the institute under Sections 509 (acts intended to outrage modesty of woman), 204 (destruction of evidence), 175 (omission to produce document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 (E) (capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of private area of any person) of the Information Technology Act.

3. Whitefield citizens to launch crowdsourcing platform to map building violations in Bengaluru

The Whitefield Citizens Ward Committee (WCWC) will be launching a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform for people to report building and other violations in east Bengaluru BBMP limits.

The WCWC will be starting an open digital platform for Whitefield residents to report violations, like footpath encroachments, building plan deviation, illegal borewells, illegal digging, and illegal laying of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). After gathering sufficient data, an interactive map will be created to spot violations.

4. Namma Metro staff booked for negligence after passenger dies in hospital

Baiyappanahalli police have booked the staff of BMRCL for negligence after 67-year-old Thimme Gowda collapsed on a Namma Metro train and passed out, but allegedly lay unattended at M.G. Road station for over 20 minutes without medical assistance on July 20. Co-passengers took him in an autorickshaw to a private hospital on Infantry Road where he succumbed 35 minutes later.

Based on a complaint filed by Thimme Gowda’s son, Muthuraj T., an inspector with the BDA, the police booked the staff, and summoned them for questioning. BMRCL denied any lapse on their part, and have claimed that the complaint is false and defamatory.

5. Karnataka rains | Landslide near Hubballi affects trains to Goa, woman dies after wall collapse in Arsikere

Incessant rains caused a landslide between Castle Rock-Caranzol stations on Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi division on July 25 night. Several trains to and from Goa were cancelled, some were diverted, some short-terminated, and some were rescheduled.

A 62-year-old woman died after a wall in her house collapsed due to heavy rains, at Dodda Metikurke village in Arsikere taluk of Hassan on July 25 night. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama visited the home of the deceased on July 26 morning, and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family.