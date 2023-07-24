July 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. In Karnataka, it is a gloomy monsoon for tourism this year

Planning vacations at cozy places to watch the rainfall has been the norm for tourists in Karnataka for many years now. This year, however, monsoon tourism has taken a severe hit as flash floods in different parts of the country have led to tourists avoiding places with excessive rainfall. An average 60% drop has been observed by tour operators in the bookings during this season.

Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and other regions in the Malenadu belt, which are usually frequented by tourists during this time of the year, have shown bleak numbers. The Mysuru–Ooty–Kerala package has also witnessed a drop in bookings. Acknowledging the dip in tourist numbers, government officials said there is also a need to promote State’s monsoon destinations in a better way.

2. Rain claims three more lives in coastal Karnataka, red alert for July 25

Heavy rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka have claimed three more lives as of July 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.

Three persons lost their lives in the last 24 hours, including a 23-year-old who had gone to a waterfall inside a forest without permission from the Forest Department. Students of Mangalore University waded through waist-deep waters to appear for semester examinations on July 24, while Udupi district administration declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in view of heavy rains.

3. Gourmet on wheels: Railway coach-turned-restaurant to be set up in Bengaluru

South Western Railway (SWR) is planning to set up theme-based rail coach restaurants at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic, and at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru. The theme-based rail coach restaurants will begin serving customers by October.

According to officials, the air-conditioned rail coach restaurants will be situated near the main gate of the railway stations. The refurbished railway coach will be decked up with paintings, warm lights and comfortable seats. For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station.

4. School headmaster in Karnataka requests salon owner to refuse ‘Hebbuli’ hairstyle to students

It has been six years since the release of Kannada movie Hebbuli. However, the hairstyle sported by actor Kiccha Sudeep in the film continues to be a craze among students and youngsters across Karnataka even today.

Things have come to such a pass that the headmaster of a government high school at Kulahalli village in Jamakhandi taluk of Bagalkot district has submitted a desperate written plea to a hair salon owner, requesting him to not do this hairstyle for the children of their school.

