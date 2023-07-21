July 21, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

1. 501 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka facing criminal cases: Home Department

Around 500 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka are facing criminal cases, while visas of 754 foreigners have expired, according to information shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Legislative Council.

The State police registered 501 cases against foreign nationals as of May 2023, for drug peddling, burglary and other criminal offences. Mr. Parameshwara stated that the highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is from Bengaluru city, where 451 cases have been booked.

2. Number of farmer suicides less compared to 2022: Karnataka Agriculture Minister

The number of farmers who died by suicide has come down this year, compared to the corresponding period during the last year, said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy. Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on July 21, the Minister said, between April 2022 and July in 2022, as many as 216 farmers had died by suicide. This year, the number is 96.

He said the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had been taking several steps to boost the morale of farmers, including being given interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh. “We are responding to the issues bothering the farming community,” he said.

3. ‘Barbenheimer’ fever grips Bengaluru

It is officially ‘Barbenheimer’ fever in Bengaluru, as the highly anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer hit the screens on July 21. Fans of directors Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s work lined up outside theatres in Bengaluru to catch their latest offerings on the release day. It is expected that the weekend will witness houseful screens across the city.

With Barbie sparking a surge in demand for pink-coloured clothes, accessories and toys, not only children, even adults were seen in vibrant pink outfits at theatres. Young people also queued up to watch Oppenheimer thanks to Mr. Nolan’s intriguing body of work.

4. Survey finds 41% of respondents in Bengaluru consume foods with artificial sweeteners

A recent online survey has found that 31% of nearly 4,500 people surveyed in Karnataka consume foods that have artificial sweeteners every month. Conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, the survey was done in the context of the global debate on the harmful impact of sweeteners, and the acceptable levels of safe consumption.

Of the 2,900 people surveyed in Bengaluru, 41% said they consume foods containing artificial sweeteners. The top 10 products with artificial sweeteners consumed by people include diet soda drinks, sugar-free gums and energy drinks.