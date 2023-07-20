July 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

1. Suspension of BJP MLAs: Speaker, Deputy Speaker meet Governor to brief him on situation

The BJP as well as the JD(S) on July 20 boycotted the House proceedings in protest against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs. Only G. Janardhana Reddy of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) was present in the House from the Opposition when the proceedings began this morning. The BJP members staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises before deciding to meet the Governor and submitting a memorandum.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly secretary M.K. Vishalakshi called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot later and reportedly apprised him about the circumstances that led to the suspension till the end of the session.

2. WATCH | How is Bengaluru coping with skyrocketing tomato prices?

Tomato prices have been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. The crop has failed in many places across the country, with climate and diseases being the predominant reasons for the fall in production.

At ₹120 per kg, Bengaluru has been witnessing a constant rise in the price of this important kitchen item. The Hindu visited the bustling K.R. Market to interact with the vendors, suppliers and customers on how they are coping with the price rise. Home cooks and hoteliers also weighed in on the various alternatives to tomatoes they are using in their cooking. Watch the video, here.

3. Candidate denied Assistant Professor job at UAHS Shivamogga due to error in score calculation

A mistake in calculation of marks by the staff of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS) in Shivamogga during recruitment of assistant professors has proved costly for a well-qualified candidate. Dr. Shruthi did not get the job as her score in the post-graduation course was miscalculated.

Ms. Shruthi was one of the five candidates selected to be interviewed on November 19, 2022, for a post reserved for women of Scheduled Caste in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry. However, she was not selected. Later in March 2023, she filed an application under the RTI Act, seeking the final recommendation of the selection committee. The document revealed that she was not selected because of a calculation error in the M.Sc. course marks.

4. Two additional aero-bridges at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has operationalised two additional aero-bridges as part of a passenger centric initiative. This takes the total number of aero-bridges at the only airport in coastal Karnataka to six.

The move was made in consultation with all stakeholders, including airlines and the airport security group of CISF, to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. Use of aero-bridges is expected to ensure that passengers are not exposed to the vagaries of nature while boarding or alighting from a plane.