July 18, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

1. Opposition coalition named INDIA — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

The Opposition alliance that will take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been named INDIA. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, said INDIA stood for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’.

Leaders of over two dozen leading political parties met in Bengaluru on July 17 ad 18 as part of the Opposition Unity Meet to forge an anti-BJP front and discuss a united strategy to fight the general elections next year.

On the question of who would lead the alliance, Mr. Kharge said a 11-member coordination committee would be set up and a convener would be appointed at an upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

2. Gruha Jyothi: 53 units of free power for Kuteera Jyothi beneficiaries, 75 units under Amrutha Jyothi

Beneficiaries of Kuteera Jyothi scheme will henceforth get 53 units and additional 10% power free every month while those availing Amrutha Jyothi scheme will get 75 units and additional 10% power free, under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Karnataka government has announced.

Before the Gruha Jyothi scheme was announced, households covered under Kuteera Jyothi had been receiving 40 units of free electricity every month and SC/ST families were receiving 75 units free under Amrutha Jyothi scheme, via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Announcement of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, however, had led to confusions.

3. Mutilated body of 11-year-old girl found in well in Kalaburagi, face devoured by aquatic creatures

The mutilated body of a 11-year-old girl, suspected of being raped and killed, was found in a village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on July 17.

The girl was reported missing after leaving her house to visit her aunt on July 15 noon. On July 16 night, a villager found her body in a well on the outskirts of the village. The victim’s face had been devoured by aquatic creatures. However, the girl’s brother identified the body from her clothes.

4. Software engineer found dead at home in Bengaluru

A 30-year-old software engineer ended her life due to alleged harassment by her husband, at her house in Jogupalya in Halasuru, on July 17.

The deceased, Divya, was found dead in her house. Parents of the deceased told police that harassment led her to take the extreme step. According to the police, Divya was married to Aravind, also a techie, 11 years ago. The couple have two children.