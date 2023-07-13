July 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

1. Rise in dengue cases pushes up demand for platelets in Bengaluru

Following a rise in the number of dengue cases in Bengaluru, blood banks are seeing an increase in demand for platelets. People are being forced to look for donors or offer blood replacement in exchange for platelets, a vital blood transfusion component for the treatment of dengue.

According to data from the State Health Department, cases shot up from 732 on July 1 to 905 on July 12 in Bengaluru. While most blood banks in the city are facing a demand of at least 40 random donor platelet (RDP) units a day, the requirement of single donor platelet (SDP) units — required for critical patients — is around 5 a day.

2. Countdown for Chandrayaan-3 launch from Sriharikota begins

The countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, began on July 13 afternoon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown at 1.05 pm at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The space agency will launch Chandrayaan-3 by LVM3 rocket at 2.35 pm on Friday. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

3. BBMP may again push for rapid road technology in Bengaluru after correcting shortcomings

The Road Infrastructure Division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reconsidering construction of roads using rapid technology, but after adopting a few improvements. The tweaks were suggested by experts associated with an institute in Nagpur after evaluation of the stretch on Old Madras Road at Indiranagar, which was laid using this technology.

In December 2022, the civic body had roped in a private agency to lay the road using precast technology. The BBMP had termed the project as revolutionary, and promised a life span of 40 years. However, the stretch had an uneven surface and developed cracks within a month of completion of the work. It also cost 30% higher than white-topping a road.

4. Police file FIR against BJP MLA Muniratna for illegal quarrying and use of explosives

BJP MLA Muniratna finds himself in trouble as Chikkajala police on July 12 booked him along with three others for carrying out illegal quarrying and using explosives to blast the rocks on the kharab land at Hunasamaranahalli in Bengaluru.

Following a series of explosions, villagers led by members of the Jai Bhim Sene had carried out a protest and submitted a petition to Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar requesting to stop the ‘illegal’ mining activities and take legal action. Based on a complaint by Mr. Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma who owns the adjacent land.

5. Prime accused in Bengaluru double murder case arrested

Arun Kumar, the fourth accused in the Bengaluru double murder case, and alleged mastermind who hatched the plan to eliminate his business rivals, was arrested on Wednesday.

Within 11 hours of the crime, the police arrested three accused — Shabarish Felix, Vinay Reddy and Santhosh. However, Arun Kumar was on the run. The police kept a track and caught him near the airport. They are now verifying the details of the murder and his exact role.