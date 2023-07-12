July 12, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

1. BJP condemns government’s refusal to order CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder

As Karnataka’s Budget session continues into its second week, BJP legislators and supporters led by former CM Basavaraj Bommai staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday had turned down the Opposition BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the murder stating that the Karnataka police had the capability to handle the investigation. The ruling party termed the BJP’s protest an attempt to “politicise” the issue.

2. Congress begins silent protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Congress supporters held a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 12 against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. The protest was led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

This is part of a nationwide “maun satyagraha” (silent protest) that the party is holding. Similar protests are being held in district centres as well.

3. Malnad farmers who gave land for Sharavathi reservoir upset with government

Malenadu Raitara Horata Samiti, a forum of farmers in the Malnad region, has resolved to stage a series of protests starting August 15 if the Karnataka government fails to address the issue of land grant in Shivamogga district.

The forum claimed that the people who parted with their land for Sharavathi reservoir and the bagair hukum cultivators had been facing harassment by the Forest Department. The department had been taking over cultivated land by damaging areca plants, and officers were booking cases against farmers, it alleged. Farmers had also not been allotted alternate land and had been fighting for justice for decades.

