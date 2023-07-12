HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

July 12, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
BJP legislators staging a protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj.

BJP legislators staging a protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. BJP condemns government’s refusal to order CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder

As Karnataka’s Budget session continues into its second week, BJP legislators and supporters led by former CM Basavaraj Bommai staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday had turned down the Opposition BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the murder stating that the Karnataka police had the capability to handle the investigation. The ruling party termed the BJP’s protest an attempt to “politicise” the issue.

2. Congress begins silent protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Congress supporters held a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 12 against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. The protest was led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

This is part of a nationwide “maun satyagraha” (silent protest) that the party is holding. Similar protests are being held in district centres as well.

Congress leaders participating in a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress leaders participating in a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

3. Malnad farmers who gave land for Sharavathi reservoir upset with government

Malenadu Raitara Horata Samiti, a forum of farmers in the Malnad region, has resolved to stage a series of protests starting August 15 if the Karnataka government fails to address the issue of land grant in Shivamogga district.

The forum claimed that the people who parted with their land for Sharavathi reservoir and the bagair hukum cultivators had been facing harassment by the Forest Department. The department had been taking over cultivated land by damaging areca plants, and officers were booking cases against farmers, it alleged. Farmers had also not been allotted alternate land and had been fighting for justice for decades.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.