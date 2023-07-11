July 11, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Home Department, NHAI to intensify patrolling

The Karnataka government informed the legislative Assembly on July 11 that absence of signage boards, poor patrolling, high speed and reckless driving, and water-logging are some the major factors causing fatal accidents on the newly-developed Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which claimed 100 lives and caused injuries to 335 persons during March-June 2023.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the department would discuss the issues with National Highways Authority of India and ensure intensified, regular patrolling of the 118-km long expressway, particularly on the Ramanagara-Mandya stretch. Stopping of vehicles on the road, lack of lane discipline among motorists, and pedestrians crossing the road were the other factors causing accidents in the highway, he said.

2. Builders must display approved building plan at construction sites in Mahadevapura: BBMP

The memory of the September 2022 floods is still fresh in the minds of Bengalureans. With the monsoon setting in, the spotlight is back on violations by builders in Mahadevapura zone which bore the brunt of the rains last year. Following a meeting with Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), the BBMP Zonal Joint Commissioner has now mandated all builders to display the building plan approved by the Town Planning Department (TPD) at under-construction sites in this flood-prone area.

The BBMP found realtors encroaching on storm water drains, buffer zones, and revenue land. Due to the violations, during rains, water entered layouts, apartments, roads, parking areas in the basement, and homes. The fresh order was passed on July 1.

3. Karnataka government modifies PU exam pattern from this academic year

Modifying the pre-university (PU) course exam pattern, Karnataka government has given weightage of 20 marks for internal assessment in I PU and II PU subjects that do not have practical exams, from the academic year 2023-24. Students have to secure a minimum of 24 marks out of 80 marks to pass the theory paper.

The weightage for internal assessment marks will apply to languages, optional subjects in arts and commerce streams, and mathematics in the science stream. The marks are to be recorded by lecturers and uploaded on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) within the given timeline, according to the government order.

4. IISc. scientists develop composite semiconductor for next-gen foldable phones, wearable devices

Scientists in the Department of Materials Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) have developed a super flexible, composite semiconductor material that can have possible applications in next-generation flexible or curved display and foldable phones, and in wearable electronics.

Traditional semiconductor devices used in display units are not flexible and strain tolerant. According to IISc, adding polymers to the oxide semiconductors may increase their flexibility, but there is a limit to how much can be added without compromising the semiconductor’s performance.

